Ali Zafar shares BTS video of upcoming concert in Dubai arena

Lollywood's revered musician and actor Ali Zafar is one of the prominent faces of the industry with a plethora of successful singles, albums, and films to his name. Even after his decade-long career, the 42-year-old singer's talent knows no bounds.

With his glittering discography, the Jugnuon Se Bhar Le Aanchal singer is back to treat his millions of fans all around the other. Creating a buzz among his followers, he turned to Instagram to share a BTS video of himself practising for the upcoming Coca-Cola arena.

"Here’s us warming up to bring the heat to the iconic @cocacolaarena on 23/12 and bring the year to an end with a BANG‼️" he captioned the post.

He is slated to perform alongside Jonita Gandhi at the Dubai Shopping Festival on December 23rd.

On the work front, hiss recent work includes Husn and Sushi Woofer Paar De!