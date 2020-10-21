Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tie the knot

Another surprise 2020 celebrity wedding!

Congratulations are in order for actoe Sana Javed and singer Umair Jaswal who tied the knot recently. The private ceremony was reportedly held at a hotel in Karachi.

The couple shared pictures from their wedding nuptials on social media on Tuesday evening.

The duo looked absolutely beautiful together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGks6wMBFXQ/?igshid=1thlih86hm6z6

Umair donned an off white-shalwar kameez and Sana looked breathtaking in a peach ensemble.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a happy journey ahead!

