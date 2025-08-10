South African giraffes set to join Lahore Zoo, Safari Park this month

LAHORE – A large consignment of giraffes from South Africa is expected to arrive in Pakistan this month.

Punjab Wildlife Rangers’ Project Director, Mudassar Hassan, said that 12 giraffes are being imported — nine will be kept at the Lahore Safari Zoo and three at the Lahore Zoo.

The giraffes will be flown to Lahore under special arrangements. Upon arrival, they will be placed in quarantine for at least 15 days to a month, during which they will undergo complete medical examinations and care. They will only be put on public display after receiving a clean bill of health.

He added that booking has to be made with a special airline for giraffe shipment. The giraffes will travel through at least four different airports after being shipped from South Africa.

Apart from giraffes, there was also a plan to import another batch of large animals, including three rhinos (one for the Lahore Zoo and a pair for the Safari Zoo) and a male hippopotamus. However, the import has been delayed due to quarantine clearance issues and health concerns — especially the risk of foot-and-mouth disease found in certain parts of South Africa.

The Wildlife Department says all international and national safety regulations are being followed to ensure the welfare of the animals.

It is noteworthy that in 2018, three giraffes were also brought to the Lahore Zoo, two of which have since died.