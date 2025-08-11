Hunza cut off after landslide kills nine volunteers in Gilgit

GILGIT – Pakistan’s picturesque region Gilgit Baltistan landslide claims nine Lives, while flooding threatened over 50 houses in Hassanabad.

Reports in local media said a strong landslide triggered by recent heavy rains struck near Manoga Nullah in Gilgit, killing at least nine local volunteers and leaving three others critically injured.

Authorities said more than a dozen were working to repair damaged water channel when sudden collapse of mud and rocks buried them. Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, managed to retrieve the bodies and pull nine survivors from the debris. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where officials reported that several remain in critical condition.

The landslide and flooding also destroyed main road connecting Hunza with the rest of the country. Traffic has been redirected via Sas Valley Road from Murtazabad to restore movement in the region.

The torrent fueled by melting glacial water, swept through agricultural fields, uprooted trees, and caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property. In Hassanabad, erosion along the Hassanabad Nullah has placed more than 50 houses at risk. Locals reported deep cracks in multiple homes, while ten houses have already collapsed in recent days.

Authorities have warned of further risks as the unstable terrain remains vulnerable to additional landslides and flooding.