Ali Zafar calls for music to become a compulsory subject in school

Ali Zafar, a versatile and accomplished artist, stands as a prominent figure in the world of Pakistani entertainment. His multifaceted talents extend across various domains, making him a celebrated singer, songwriter, actor, model, and painter. His journey to stardom commenced with his breakthrough in the Pakistani music industry, where he showcased his exceptional vocal prowess and songwriting skills.

Over the years, Zafar has not only achieved widespread recognition for his musical contributions but has also made a mark in the film industry with his acting endeavours. Recently he shared an adorable video of teaching his niece classical music basis. In a heartfelt caption, he also advocated for the inclusion of music as a compulsory subject in schools.

"Spending a beautiful sunny Sunday with family teaching my niece some Eastern classical music basics. I have always advocated that music should be taught as a compulsory subject in schools. Here is why :

Studies in neuroscience show that music can enhance brain function in children. Musical activities (such as playing an instrument, singing or just listening to music) stimulate the brain, and this brain workout leads to improved brain structure with the formation of new neural connections.

They have shown that learning music enhances their skills in mathematics and other subjects besides speech development and easy reading.

It can also enhance empathy, understanding of self and social skills apart from several other benefits in knowledge and personality development. These are just SOME of the benefits.

Also once you start to study the cosmos. Everything is frequencies and vibrations resonating at some level. You may call the Universe one big symphony in motion. We must learn more about it. Knowledge is key to any human development." he captioned the post.

On the work front, Zafar's recent work includes Husn and Sushi Woofer Paar De!