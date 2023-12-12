Search

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar calls for music to become a compulsory subject in school

Maheen Khawaja
03:19 PM | 12 Dec, 2023
Ali Zafar calls for music to become a compulsory subject in school
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Ali Zafar, a versatile and accomplished artist, stands as a prominent figure in the world of Pakistani entertainment. His multifaceted talents extend across various domains, making him a celebrated singer, songwriter, actor, model, and painter. His journey to stardom commenced with his breakthrough in the Pakistani music industry, where he showcased his exceptional vocal prowess and songwriting skills.

Over the years, Zafar has not only achieved widespread recognition for his musical contributions but has also made a mark in the film industry with his acting endeavours. Recently he shared an adorable video of teaching his niece classical music basis. In a heartfelt caption, he also advocated for the inclusion of music as a compulsory subject in schools.

"Spending a beautiful sunny Sunday with family teaching my niece some Eastern classical music basics. I have always advocated that music should be taught as a compulsory subject in schools. Here is why :

Studies in neuroscience show that music can enhance brain function in children. Musical activities (such as playing an instrument, singing or just listening to music) stimulate the brain, and this brain workout leads to improved brain structure with the formation of new neural connections.

They have shown that learning music enhances their skills in mathematics and other subjects besides speech development and easy reading.
It can also enhance empathy, understanding of self and social skills apart from several other benefits in knowledge and personality development. These are just SOME of the benefits.

Also once you start to study the cosmos. Everything is frequencies and vibrations resonating at some level. You may call the Universe one big symphony in motion. We must learn more about it. Knowledge is key to any human development." he captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Zafar's recent work includes Husn and Sushi Woofer Paar De! 

Ali Zafar uses Best Singer win to call for end to genocide in Palestine

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from ...

10:32 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Kiran Ashfaque, and Hamza Ali Chaudhary’s wedding pictures, videos ...

08:31 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Who is Hamza Ali Chaudhary, second husband of Kiran Ashfaque?

11:25 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

IN PICS: Wahaj Ali celebrates 34th birthday bash with Tere Bin ...

11:56 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

In pictures: Merub Ali, Talha Chahour visit GCU

12:49 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Wahaj Ali draws ire over new bold photoshoot with local model

Advertisement

Latest

03:19 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Ali Zafar calls for music to become a compulsory subject in school

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches lower against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9  286.65 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.96 762.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.76 926.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.77 175.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 322.6 325.1
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.15

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 12 Dec 2023

Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: