IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference on Tuesday.

The hearing, presided over by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, saw the PML-N leader appearing in person.

During the proceedings, a National Accountability Bureau prosecutor presented arguments.

Earlier, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison and a 2.5 million-pound fine in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

His lifetime disqualification as a parliamentarian remains the sole legal hurdle preventing the three-time prime minister from participating in the upcoming general elections on February 8 next year.

More to follow...