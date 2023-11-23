Ali Zafar uses Best Singer win to call for end to genocide in Palestine

In a powerful moment of solidarity, Pakistan's iconic singer, Ali Zafar, lent his voice not just to the notes of his music but also to the silent cries of innocent Palestinian victims during the star-studded Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards 'DIAFA' in the United Arab Emirates.

Amongst international showbiz luminaries and Arab artists, Zafar stood out as a beacon of advocacy for justice. Alongside Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri, the ceremony became a platform not only for recognizing artistic excellence but also for resonating with a global call for empathy.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the event, Zafar was bestowed with the Best Pakistani Singer Award 2023 at 'DIAFA,' a moment that captured hearts globally. In a viral video, as he graciously accepted his accolade, Ali took a courageous step onto the stage to shed light on the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

In a heartfelt plea, he implored artists worldwide to raise their voices against the atrocities in Palestine, emphasizing the role of art and compassion in fostering change.

This noble initiative garnered widespread appreciation on social media, with users acknowledging Ali Zafar for not just winning an award but for using his platform to advocate for the silenced and oppressed.

Previously, Lollywood actress, Mehwish Hayat also raised her voice for Gaza at the 5th IPPA Awards.