Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army chief chairs formation commanders’ conference

08:06 PM | 23 Nov, 2023
Pakistan Army chief chairs formation commanders’ conference

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 82nd Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ, the military’s media wing said on Thursday. 

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and Pakistani citizens. 

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional security threats. 

The forum took holistic view of the ongoing counter terrorism operations and resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state. 

COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and high standards of training and morale maintained by formations to deal with the emerging threat paradigm.

The forum expressed unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Palestine and reiterated Pakistan's principled stance supporting the two-state solution, based on pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

The participants also expressed concerns over continued repression of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and condemned the unabated human rights violations by Indian forces. 

Forum reaffirmed that Pakistan shall continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally. Participants stressed that the only solution to the issue lies in providing the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir according to relevant UNSC resolution. 

It resolved to fully support government's initiatives in various domains for sustainable recovery of the economy and curbing illegal activities including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of One Document Regime, dignified repatriation of illegal foreigners and safeguarding of national database etc.

The forum noted that despite challenges, recent months have witnessed an increasing sense of stability, certainty and optimism across Pakistan and resolved that vested efforts towards engineering of despondency will be defeated through perseverance and continued positive actions, with the support of the people of Pakistan.

The participants affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way; in our journey towards enduring stability and security. The forum urged the proud people of Pakistan to stay determined and united.

COAS Asim Munir says no compromise to be made on safety of each Pakistani

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:41 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Pakistan formally applies for BRICS membership, confirms FO ...

02:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan Nov 2023

10:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Railways rolls out 'Rabta app'; here's how to to book your ...

10:38 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Pakistan rupee gains further ground against US dollar, hovers around ...

08:06 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

05:17 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Rs5,000 banknote in Pakistan to be discontinued?

Advertisement

Latest

08:06 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Army chief chairs formation commanders’ conference

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.65 286.5
Euro EUR 312.9 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold continues to climb higher in Pakistan; check today gold rates - 23 November 2023

Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 November 2023

On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: