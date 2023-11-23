Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, several senior doctors

As Israel continues to commit war crimes against Palestinians with impunity, doctors and paramedics are the next target of the Israeli occupation forces now roaming on the streets of Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.
On Thursday, the Israeli army arrested Al-Shifa Hospital Director Muhammad Abu Salmiya along with several senior doctors, said Khalid Abu Samra, a department chief at the hospital.
Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest medical complex in Gaza and it has become a significant point of focus in the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza.
Al-Shifa Hospital’s importance extends beyond its medical services. Known as the “House of Healing,” it has been a central part of Gaza since British rule. Established as a hospital in 1946, al-Shifa has endured numerous wars and periods of Israeli occupation.
Recently, it faced severe shortages of medicine and fuel, exacerbated by Israeli military actions that damaged its medical supplies.
The hospital, often described as the beating heart of Gaza, also serves as a nerve center for the Gaza government’s administrative activities.
Al-Shifa maintained its internet connectivity even when the rest of Gaza was cut off, becoming a crucial communication hub for journalists and hospital staff who have been actively countering Israeli claims.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip climbed to 14,532. This includes more than 6,000 children and 4,000 women, as reported by the media office in Gaza on Wednesday.
The casualties include 205 medical staff members, encompassing doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Additionally, the Israeli assault has claimed the lives of 25 civil defense team members and 53 journalists.
In terms of injuries, the total has surpassed 35,000, with over three-quarters of these being children and women.
The infrastructure damage in Gaza is also severe, with 102 government buildings destroyed. The educational sector has been particularly hit hard, with 266 schools damaged, 67 of which are now unusable.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.
On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.65
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|312.9
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.
On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
