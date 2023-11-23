Search

World

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, several senior doctors

Web Desk
08:33 PM | 23 Nov, 2023
Muhammad Abu Salmiya
Source: File photo

As Israel continues to commit war crimes against Palestinians with impunity, doctors and paramedics are the next target of the Israeli occupation forces now roaming on the streets of Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

On Thursday, the Israeli army arrested Al-Shifa Hospital Director Muhammad Abu Salmiya along with several senior doctors, said Khalid Abu Samra, a department chief at the hospital.

Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest medical complex in Gaza and it has become a significant point of focus in the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza.

Al-Shifa Hospital’s importance extends beyond its medical services. Known as the “House of Healing,” it has been a central part of Gaza since British rule. Established as a hospital in 1946, al-Shifa has endured numerous wars and periods of Israeli occupation.

Recently, it faced severe shortages of medicine and fuel, exacerbated by Israeli military actions that damaged its medical supplies.

The hospital, often described as the beating heart of Gaza, also serves as a nerve center for the Gaza government’s administrative activities.

Al-Shifa maintained its internet connectivity even when the rest of Gaza was cut off, becoming a crucial communication hub for journalists and hospital staff who have been actively countering Israeli claims.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip climbed to 14,532. This includes more than 6,000 children and 4,000 women, as reported by the media office in Gaza on Wednesday.

The casualties include 205 medical staff members, encompassing doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Additionally, the Israeli assault has claimed the lives of 25 civil defense team members and 53 journalists.

In terms of injuries, the total has surpassed 35,000, with over three-quarters of these being children and women.

The infrastructure damage in Gaza is also severe, with 102 government buildings destroyed. The educational sector has been particularly hit hard, with 266 schools damaged, 67 of which are now unusable.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

09:18 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Yemeni Houthis seize Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea

03:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

All ICU patients die before Israel's 1-hour deadline to evacuate ...

09:19 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Israeli army continues to bomb Gaza as Palestinians' death toll ...

11:41 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Al-Shifa Hospital power outage claims lives of 40 patients, including ...

10:40 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Israeli occupation forces seize Gaza parliament, other government ...

11:45 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

More than 3,000 Palestinian students killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza

Advertisement

Latest

09:47 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

India halts flight operation after UFO sighting: Details inside

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 23 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.65 286.5
Euro EUR 312.9 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold continues to climb higher in Pakistan; check today gold rates - 23 November 2023

Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 November 2023

On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,555

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: