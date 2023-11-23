Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, several senior doctors

As Israel continues to commit war crimes against Palestinians with impunity, doctors and paramedics are the next target of the Israeli occupation forces now roaming on the streets of Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

On Thursday, the Israeli army arrested Al-Shifa Hospital Director Muhammad Abu Salmiya along with several senior doctors, said Khalid Abu Samra, a department chief at the hospital.

Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest medical complex in Gaza and it has become a significant point of focus in the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza.

Al-Shifa Hospital’s importance extends beyond its medical services. Known as the “House of Healing,” it has been a central part of Gaza since British rule. Established as a hospital in 1946, al-Shifa has endured numerous wars and periods of Israeli occupation.

Recently, it faced severe shortages of medicine and fuel, exacerbated by Israeli military actions that damaged its medical supplies.

The hospital, often described as the beating heart of Gaza, also serves as a nerve center for the Gaza government’s administrative activities.

Al-Shifa maintained its internet connectivity even when the rest of Gaza was cut off, becoming a crucial communication hub for journalists and hospital staff who have been actively countering Israeli claims.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip climbed to 14,532. This includes more than 6,000 children and 4,000 women, as reported by the media office in Gaza on Wednesday.

The casualties include 205 medical staff members, encompassing doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Additionally, the Israeli assault has claimed the lives of 25 civil defense team members and 53 journalists.

In terms of injuries, the total has surpassed 35,000, with over three-quarters of these being children and women.

The infrastructure damage in Gaza is also severe, with 102 government buildings destroyed. The educational sector has been particularly hit hard, with 266 schools damaged, 67 of which are now unusable.