Another Hindu officer joins Pakistan Air Force

Another member of the Hindu community has joined the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as a pilot.

Dev Aanand belongs to Tando Bago, a small rural area in Sindh, and he passed out as a pilot from the PAF Academy in Risaplur on Thursday. Aanand is the younger brother of Lt-Col Aneel Kumar.

In 2020, the PAF selected Hindu officer Rahul Dev as a GD pilot. He belonged to Tharparkar, the largest district in Sindh province where Hindus live in large numbers.

All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat Secretary Ravi Dawani expressed happiness over Dev’s appointment. He said many members of the minority community are serving the civil services, army as well as the medical profession.

The minority leader said that many Rahul Devs will be ready to serve the country if the government continues to focus on the minorities.