More ‘audio leaks’ of PM Shehbaz, others will surface online on Sept 30

ISLAMABAD – While bits of audio leaks of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior government members have been put up for sale on the dark web, a Twitter account that goes by the name of @Indishellgp has announced sharing more audio clips on September 30.

The Twitter account made tall claims about the topics which were supposed to be surreptitious, saying that audio leaks involve discussions between PM Shehbaz Sharif and members of his cabinet, including conversations with former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and even with Army’s top general Qamar Bajwa.

The audio leaks have been partly responsible for the chaos, of course, and has given the government a great alibi while more leaks from highest civilian office is definitely worrisome for incumbent premier, who is already facing economic and political crisis.

Here is the screenshots of the Twitter account.

PM Shehbaz and ruling alliance remained in limelight after audio recordings purportedly of their conversation hit the social media.

First audio recording of an alleged conversation, purportedly between PM Shehbaz Sharif and a government official, was leaked in which premier can be heard saying that Maryam Nawaz had asked him to facilitate her son-in-law Raheel with the import of machinery for a power plant, from India.

In the second audio leak, PM Shehbaz can be heard talking to Maryam Nawaz as the two exchanged views. Maryam can be heard asking the premier to shut down the health insurance card programme launched by the PTI government.

In another clip of informal conversation, several cabinet members can be heard discussing the PTI MNAs' resignations from the parliament.

Following the chaos, the Twitter account, which was created to share details about audio leaks, said audios will be available on Friday and this account will be deleted.

It quoted former finance minister Miftah Ismael interaction with prime minister about Maryam’s grievances. It also mentioned that former minister relies on Ishaq Dar, who recently travelled to Pakistan and will take charge as new finance minister.

It also mentioned a moment when PM Shehbaz was briefed about a call with an American State Department senior and it turned bizarre when premier constantly thanks the Americans for upgrading Pakistan’s F-18s, a fighter Pakistan does not have a single F-18, yet Shahbaz Sharif mentions F-18, which is still not offered to Islamabad by Washington.

The account in other series of tweets mentioned Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's conversation with Shehbaz Sharif into an inquiry which he terms as “202”.

Continuing further, it mentioned Shehbaz Sharif's interaction with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. COAS remained cautious about uttering anything in the PM office. Often times he refuses to answer certain questions; although in a polite manner, it claimed.

The development comes a day after former prime minister Imran Khan claimed of more "episodes" in audio leaks saga.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday to discuss important security developments including audio leaks that features his purported talks with ministers and government officials.