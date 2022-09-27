Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in Toronto

Pakistani heartthrob Shahzad Sheikh celebrated his birthday with his family and friends in Toronto where Pakistani stars have flown to attend the 8th HUM Awards.

The Anaa actor is a versatile actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. He is the son of veteran actor Javed Sheikh.

Celebrating his birthday with family and close friends, the Ibn e Hawa actor was spotted smiling and hugging his friends while they all sang birthday songs for him. Hania Aamir, Shazia Wajahat and Zaviyar Naumaan were also present in the video.

'What a beautiful 2 days it has been, winning for phaans for the character I put my heart and soul into! Indeed hard work does pay off.. surrounded by such amazing friends and family! ❤️ I really missed you @hinamir83 and @momal15.. ???? Thank you to all the fans, who have been so supportive and loving ✨ Happy Birthday to me ????', he captioned his Instagram post.

On the work front, he pursued filmmaking and method acting at the New York Film Academy. He returned to Pakistan and made his acting debut with the television series Dreamers.

He has gained success with roles in several successful television serials, including the comedy-drama Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat, Choti Si Zindagi, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Qurban, Tabeer, Anaa and Raaz-e-Ulfat.