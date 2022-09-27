Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in Toronto
Web Desk
03:58 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in Toronto
Source: Shehzad Sheikh (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Shahzad Sheikh celebrated his birthday with his family and friends in Toronto where Pakistani stars have flown to attend the 8th HUM Awards. 

The Anaa actor is a versatile actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. He is the son of veteran actor Javed Sheikh.

Celebrating his birthday with family and close friends, the Ibn e Hawa actor was spotted smiling and hugging his friends while they all sang birthday songs for him. Hania Aamir, Shazia Wajahat and Zaviyar Naumaan were also present in the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

'What a beautiful 2 days it has been, winning for phaans for the character I put my heart and soul into! Indeed hard work does pay off.. surrounded by such amazing friends and family! ❤️ I really missed you @hinamir83 and @momal15.. ???? Thank you to all the fans, who have been so supportive and loving ✨ Happy Birthday to me ????', he captioned his Instagram post.

On the work front, he pursued filmmaking and method acting at the New York Film Academy. He returned to Pakistan and made his acting debut with the television series Dreamers.

He has gained success with roles in several successful television serials, including the comedy-drama Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat, Choti Si Zindagi, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Qurban, Tabeer, Anaa and Raaz-e-Ulfat.

Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan to ... 09:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

Pakistani drama serials are famous all around the world for their contemporary plotlines, outstanding acting, and ...

More From This Category
Merub Ali leaves fans amused with latest video
04:25 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Sajal Aly supports Yasir Hussain as he slams ...
03:00 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Alizeh Shah leaves jaws dropped in latest pictures
12:32 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Rihanna gears up to headline Super Bowl LVII ...
10:29 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Hareem Shah's casino video goes viral
08:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
First Pakistani woman joins Koenigsegg Automotives
09:05 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Merub Ali leaves fans amused with latest video
04:25 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr