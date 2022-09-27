Merub Ali leaves fans amused with latest video
04:25 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

The Sinf e Aahan star has a massive fan following as she keeps the fans hooked with her alluring Instagram feed.

This time around, Merub posted a hilarious video with her brother Ramis. Needless to say, the video is definitely a picture-perfect depiction of sibling affirmation for everyone gets.

'just stop thinking about it ????', captioned the Paristaan star.

On the work front, Merub is currently working in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Tahla Chahour. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is tired of poverty and lives an imaginary life of riches.

