Merub Ali leaves fans amused with latest video
Share
Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.
The Sinf e Aahan star has a massive fan following as she keeps the fans hooked with her alluring Instagram feed.
This time around, Merub posted a hilarious video with her brother Ramis. Needless to say, the video is definitely a picture-perfect depiction of sibling affirmation for everyone gets.
'just stop thinking about it ????', captioned the Paristaan star.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Merub is currently working in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Tahla Chahour. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is tired of poverty and lives an imaginary life of riches.
Merub Ali and Sarah Khan’s fun banter goes viral 10:21 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan and Asim Azhar’s fiancé Merub Ali are proving to be the ...
-
-
- More ‘audio leaks’ of PM Shehbaz, others will surface online on ...03:31 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
-
- Atomcamp holds art therapy workshops at National Skills University02:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022