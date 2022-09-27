Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid ruckus by PTI

05:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid ruckus by PTI
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – PML-N leader Ishaq Dar on Tuesday took oath as a senator as he reached back Pakistan from the United Kingdom after ending his self-imposed exile.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani administered the oath to Dar amid uproar created by the Opposition, including members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Dar, who has served as finance minister in previous PML-N tenures, had been successfully elected to the upper house of the parliament from Punjab but he could not take oath as he had been in London since October 2017.

The senior economist returned to Pakistan along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday night and he will sworn in as the finance minister tomorrow (September 28).

President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to Dar at a ceremony in Aiwan-e-Sadar.

A day earlier, Miftah Ismail, Pakistan’s finance minister, has tendered his resignation to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo in a party meeting held in the British capital.

Ismail in a tweet said “In a meeting with Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz today, I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister. I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan. It’s been an honour to serve twice as Finance Minister. Pakistan Paindabad”.

Miftah Ismail steps down as Ishaq Dar to take ... 09:44 AM | 26 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Miftah Ismail, Pakistan’s finance minister, has tendered his resignation to Pakistan Muslim ...

More From This Category
Pakistan's top religious body declares ...
06:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
‘Who will now have meeting with Pakistan’s ...
06:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Islamabad court releases Ayaz Amir in Sarah Inam ...
05:52 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
More ‘audio leaks’ of PM Shehbaz, others will ...
03:31 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Maulana Tariq Jameel visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ...
01:41 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Atomcamp holds art therapy workshops at National ...
02:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fashion designer Maria B receives flak for transphobic comments
06:22 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr