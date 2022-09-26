Miftah Ismail steps down as Ishaq Dar to take over as new finance minister

ISLAMABAD – Miftah Ismail, Pakistan’s finance minister, has tendered his resignation to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo in a party meeting held in the British capital.

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar will arrive in Pakistan today, days after he gets relief in the assets-beyond-means case. Dar’s nomination was put forth by deposed Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the country is facing fast depleting foreign currency reserves and rupee depreciation besides widening fiscal and current account deficits.

The PML-N leader in a recent tweet said “In a meeting with Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz today, I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister. I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan. It’s been an honour to serve twice as Finance Minister. Pakistan Paindabad”.

In a meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif today, I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister. I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan. It’s been an honour to serve twice as Finance Minister. Pakistan Paindabad — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) September 25, 2022

It was reported that the PML-N supremo appreciated Miftah’s efforts in carrying out the responsibilities under problematic conditions.

Several PML-N ministers heaped praise on Miftah for his services.

Dar, a senator-elect, is due in his homeland, after five years as he travelled to Britain in 2017 while facing trial in a corruption reference. Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved Ishaq Dar’s medical leave when he jetted off to London.

Ishaq Dar due in Pakistan tonight by flight ... 08:36 PM | 25 Sep, 2022 LONDON – PML-N leader Ishaq Dar will be leaving the British capital for Pakistan on Sunday along with Prime ...

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the information minister will take oath on Tuesday (tomorrow).