Pakistan becomes first team to play 200 T20I matches

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team becomes the first squad to play 200 matches in limited overs format with a win over England in the 200th T20 game.

Interestingly, Team Green played their first T20 against England at Bristol while they also face off with the same country in their 200th game.

As of September, Men in Green played 199 T20I games, clinching 121 victories, 70 defeats, two ties, and five no results for an overall winning percentage of 63.14.

A journey that began in 2006



We are playing our 200th T20I today – the first team to achieve this landmark

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s archrival India is on the second position with 181 T20 games while the Windies stand at third with 171.

Members of the Pakistan team shared their best moments from the T20 format in a video released by the official handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).