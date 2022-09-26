Pakistan becomes first team to play 200 T20I matches

Web Desk
10:15 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
Pakistan becomes first team to play 200 T20I matches
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team becomes the first squad to play 200 matches in limited overs format with a win over England in the 200th T20 game.

Interestingly, Team Green played their first T20 against England at Bristol while they also face off with the same country in their 200th game.

As of September, Men in Green played 199 T20I games, clinching 121 victories, 70 defeats, two ties, and five no results for an overall winning percentage of 63.14.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s archrival India is on the second position with 181 T20 games while the Windies stand at third with 171.

Members of the Pakistan team shared their best moments from the T20 format in a video released by the official handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

More From This Category
Pakistani celebrities pay tribute to tennis star ...
03:42 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG: Pakistan beat England by 3 runs in 4th ...
11:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
Roger Federer bids tearful farewell to tennis ...
08:12 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG – Pakistan lock horns with England in ...
05:51 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Pakistani athletes clinch 8 medals in ...
12:19 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Pakistani wrestler Ali Asad stripped off CWG ...
08:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonya Hussyn seen at concert in Toronto after Hum Awards ceremony
11:53 PM | 25 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr