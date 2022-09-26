Pakistan becomes first team to play 200 T20I matches
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team becomes the first squad to play 200 matches in limited overs format with a win over England in the 200th T20 game.
Interestingly, Team Green played their first T20 against England at Bristol while they also face off with the same country in their 200th game.
As of September, Men in Green played 199 T20I games, clinching 121 victories, 70 defeats, two ties, and five no results for an overall winning percentage of 63.14.
A journey that began in 2006 🙌— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
We are playing our 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th T20I today – the first team to achieve this landmark 👏#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/LKBeNoaj5X
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s archrival India is on the second position with 181 T20 games while the Windies stand at third with 171.
Members of the Pakistan team shared their best moments from the T20 format in a video released by the official handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
A win to remember in Pakistan's 200th T20I 🌟— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022
On this occasion, let's take a look at all those who have led 🇵🇰 in T20Is and their captaincy record.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/gClibwgumZ
- Leaked audio clips of PM Shehbaz, ministers up for sale on dark web: ...11:24 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Two Pakistan Army majors among 6 martyred in Balochistan chopper crash10:49 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan becomes first team to play 200 T20I matches10:15 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Miftah Ismail steps down as Ishaq Dar to take over as new finance ...09:44 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
- PTI supporters harass Pakistan’s info minister Marriyum Aurangzeb ...09:05 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Sehar Khan jokes about Faysal Quraishi's bright coloured shirt10:19 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
- 'Are we sick?' asks Ali Zafar in note on moral standards of society09:16 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
- Dananeer fangirls over Yami Gautum at Chicago South Asian Film ...06:40 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022