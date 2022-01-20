PCB announces reserve pool of players for PSL 2022

06:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
PCB announces reserve pool of players for PSL 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday announced a reserve pool of 19 players for the Pakistan Super League 2022, which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from 27 January to 27 February.

Fifteen players will be part of the Managed Event Environment and will check-in in the team hotel on Friday, 21 January. The remaining four players will remain outside the Managed Event Environment and will be called-up in case of an emergency.

The 15 players who will be part of the Managed Event Environment are: Aamer Jamal (Northern), Abrar Ahmad (Sindh), Amad Butt (Balochistan), Ammad Alam (Sindh), Bismillah Khan (Balochistan), Hassan Khan (Southern Punjab), Khalid Usman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Musadiq Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Nasir Nawaz (Northern), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Tayyab Tahir (Southern Punjab), Umar Amin (Northern), Umar Siddiq (Southern Punjab), Usman Shinwari (Northern) and Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab)

Players outside the Managed Event Environment are: Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Omair bin Yousuf (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

The initial list of players was put together by the franchisees, which was then reviewed by the Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, who made slight changes by withdrawing Test players who are likely to participate in a training camp from next week for the series against Australia.

The teams will be allowed to select players of their choice from the reserve pool of players on medical grounds only and will require Technical Committee’s approval.

