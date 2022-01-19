PSL 2022 – Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi make replacements
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have made a replacement each to their HBL Pakistan Super League 7 squads.
Qalandars have signed up fast bowler Matthew Potts as a partial replacement for batter Harry Brook for the first three matches because of the latter’s international committments.
Zalmi have brought in left-arm orthodox Arish Ali Khan for pacer Mohammad Amir Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament because of injury.
The two replacements have been approved by the HBL PSL 7 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by Director – International Cricket Operations, Zakir Khan and includes Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa.
The seventh edition of the HBL PSL will be played from 27 January till 27 February.
PSL 2022 – NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% ... 06:05 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the HBL ...
