PSL 2022 – NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% amid Omicron spike

06:05 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 per cent crowd attendance for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 Karachi-leg matches, which will be played at the National Stadium from 27 January to 7 February.

The decision means around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue each match day. However, to ensure their health and safety as well as others attending the matches, the spectators’ entry will be subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, which are:

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time gaining access to the stadium

Wearing of masks inside the venue is mandatory

Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

PCB Chief Operating Officer and HBL PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer: “Spectators are the essence of any sport event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25 per cent crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the HBL PSL 2022.

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines.

“However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines.”

The NCOC will make a decision closer to time for the Lahore-leg matches scheduled in the Gaddafi, which will be played from 10-27 February. 

