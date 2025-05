Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Squads for PSL 10 Final Clash

LAHORE – Stage is set at Gaddafi Stadium tonight as Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators gear up for the highly anticipated final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, with both sides looking to raise trophy after action-packed season of country’s flagship league.

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators boast impressive lineups filled with experienced international stars and emerging local talent, promising a fiercely competitive showdown.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Team Players Role Quetta Gladiators Saud Shakeel (c) Middle-order batter Quetta Gladiators Abrar Ahmed Bowler Quetta Gladiators Ali Majid Bowler Quetta Gladiators Finn Allen Top-order batter Quetta Gladiators Dinesh Chandimal † Wicketkeeper batter Quetta Gladiators Danish Aziz Allrounder Quetta Gladiators Faheem Ashraf Bowling allrounder Quetta Gladiators Avishka Fernando Opening batter Quetta Gladiators Gulbadin Naib Batting allrounder Quetta Gladiators Hasan Nawaz Top-order batter Quetta Gladiators Haseebullah Khan † Wicketkeeper batter Quetta Gladiators Akeal Hosein Bowler Quetta Gladiators Kyle Jamieson Bowler Quetta Gladiators Khawaja Nafay Batter Quetta Gladiators Khurram Shahzad Bowler Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Amir Bowler Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Wasim Bowler Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Zeeshan Bowler Quetta Gladiators Rilee Rossouw Top-order batter Quetta Gladiators Shoaib Malik Allrounder Quetta Gladiators Usman Tariq Bowler Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi (c) Bowler Lahore Qalandars Abdullah Shafique Top-order batter Lahore Qalandars Asif Afridi Bowling allrounder Lahore Qalandars Asif Ali Middle-order batter Lahore Qalandars Tom Curran Allrounder Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman Opening batter Lahore Qalandars Haris Rauf Bowler Lahore Qalandars Jahandad Khan Allrounder Lahore Qalandars Mehidy Hasan Miraz Allrounder Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Azab Bowler Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Naeem Batter Lahore Qalandars Momin Qamar Bowler Lahore Qalandars Muhammad Akhlaq † Wicketkeeper batter Lahore Qalandars Kusal Perera † Wicketkeeper batter Lahore Qalandars Bhanuka Rajapaksa Top-order batter Lahore Qalandars Rishad Hossain Allrounder Lahore Qalandars Salman Mirza Bowler Lahore Qalandars Shakib Al Hasan Allrounder Lahore Qalandars Zaman Khan Bowler

Both sides have standout performers this season, with Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi making significant impacts for Lahore, while Hasan Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed have been vital for Quetta.

With USD 500,000 on the line for the winners and a packed stadium expected to witness the PSL climax, fans are in for an exhilarating contest between two well-rounded squads.