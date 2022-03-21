Junior National Tennis championship commences 
Web Desk
08:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
LAHORE – The Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 commenced at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday. 

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament director, inaugurated the event in a colourful opening ceremony, which was also attended by the players, their families and tennis lovers. On the opening day, the matches were decided in the different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round. 

In the U-18 first round, Asad Zaman was up against Husnain Younis. He displayed high-quality tennis and outclassed his opponent by 6-0, 6-0. In other matches, Husnain Ali also proved too hot for Waqas Aslam, thumping him 6-0, 6-1 while Hussnain Ali Rizwan, ranked 2nd in ATF rankings, defeated M Humza Asim 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.  

In the U-16 first-round matches, Hussain Ali played well against M Soohan Noor and outlasted his opponent by 6-1, 6-0. Bilal Asim, another talented Pakistan tennis player, was in sublime form and took little time to brush aside young Waleed Humayun 6-0, 1-0 (retd) and rising star Asad Zaman record a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Muneeb Majeed.  

In the U-14 first round saw matches, Abdur Rehman, a brilliant student of SICAS and duly supported by AAA Associates, didn’t concede a single game against Muhammad Zaid and won the encounter by 4-0, 4-0. Muhammad Humza Ahmad also played well against Muhammad Mustafa and registered an easy 4-1, 4-2 victory over his opponent.

