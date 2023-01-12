Search

Fans booked for entering field to meet Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan during PAKvNZ match

09:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
KARACHI – A case has been registered against two fans for invading the pitch to meet star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the second ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi.

Reports said two young fans – Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Abbas – entered the field while jumping off a safety grill when the match was underway and hugged Rizwan.

Security officials immediately apprehended them and handed over to the Aziz Bhatti police station for further legal action.

The case has been registered against them on the complaint of Sub Inspector Raja Zafar Iqbal for violating the SOPs under section 188/3 and 425.

New Zealand on Wednesday stunned Pakistan by 79 runs in the second game as the Black Caps leveled the series 1-1.  

PAKvNZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan in second game to level ODI series

