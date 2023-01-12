Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain groove to Bollywood dance number

Lollywood's lovebirds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are back in town to steal the spotlight all to themselves. With their sizzling chemistry, PDA-filled pictures, and bubbly personalities, the couple is the definition of true love. Whether on a vacation to exotic destinations or wedding functions, the duo is always having the best time of their life.

Having millions of admirers all around the world, the parents of one recently treated their fans with another video of themselves dancing to a Bollywood number at a wedding.

Performing on the Bollywood hit Bumro, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actress and the Lahore Se Aagey star danced at a Mehndi function, showing off their amazing dancing skills.

However, as much as social media users love the couple, they weren't fond of their dance performance giving mixed reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs.Pakistan (@celebspakistan)

On the work front, Aziz was recently seen in Kasak, Jhooti, Raqeeb Se, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Aik Thi Laila.

Hussain, on the other hand, will be seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.