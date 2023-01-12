Search

LifestyleVideos

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain groove to Bollywood dance number

Noor Fatima 09:35 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain groove to Bollywood dance number
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)

Lollywood's lovebirds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are back in town to steal the spotlight all to themselves. With their sizzling chemistry, PDA-filled pictures, and bubbly personalities, the couple is the definition of true love. Whether on a vacation to exotic destinations or wedding functions, the duo is always having the best time of their life.

Having millions of admirers all around the world, the parents of one recently treated their fans with another video of themselves dancing to a Bollywood number at a wedding.

Performing on the Bollywood hit Bumro, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actress and the Lahore Se Aagey star danced at a Mehndi function, showing off their amazing dancing skills.

However, as much as social media users love the couple, they weren't fond of their dance performance giving mixed reactions. 

On the work front, Aziz was recently seen in Kasak, Jhooti, Raqeeb Se, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Aik Thi Laila.

Hussain, on the other hand, will be seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain look adorable together at a family wedding

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sindh police gets permission to arrest Sophia Mirza, Maryam Mirza in wedding dance fraud case

02:05 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha's new dance video goes viral

12:44 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Yashma Gill shares adorable dance video of a bride

05:10 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain spend time with friends in Bangkok 

09:43 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Munazzah Arif and daughter dance their hearts out in latest video

12:05 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha reacts to her ‘fake’ dance video

03:34 PM | 8 Jan, 2023
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa enthrall fans with latest BTS video

10:18 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: