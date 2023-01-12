‘Unfair & Unexpected’: Afghanistan slams Australia for cancelling ODI series

Afghan players quit BBL in strong response to CA annoucnement
KABUL – Australia has pulled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan scheduled to be played in March this year, drawing a strong reaction from the war-torn nation.
In a statement, Cricket Australia announced not to proceed with the upcoming Super League three-match men’s ODI series against Afghanistan. CA abandoned the upcoming series as the interim Taliban led government in Afghanistan banned women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities for women in latest restrictions.
As Australia announced against playing the cricket series, Afghanistan Cricket Board slammed Cricket Australia's decision.
ACB expressed sadness at the statement of Cricket Australia to withdraw from Afghanistan's ODI series. Officials also announced writing to the top cricket authority about the issue.
ACB said the decision will negatively effect the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan and will affect the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game. It said Afghan players will also consider participating in Big Bash League, if the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan's home series is not overturned.
Australia reportedly pulled out of bilateral cricket with Afghanistan for the second time, after canceling a Test match in late 2021.
Afghan players respond strongly
Afghanistan’s star player Rashid Khan has hinted at pulling out of the Big Bash League, where he represents Adelaide Strikers in wake of a recent decision.
In a statement, Rashid said it is distressing to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series. Khan called it a great pride to represent his side, saying we have made great progress on the world stage.
He further mentioned that if cricket between two sides is uncomfortable for Kangaroos, in such case, he would not want to make anyone uncomfortable with his presence in the Australian professional club Twenty20 cricket league.
Spearhead Naveen-ul-Haq also shared a tweet, announcing no longer participate in the ongoing Big Bash League, where he was representing Sydney Sixers.
time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA— Naveen ul haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) January 12, 2023
In a social media post, he called Australia’s decision ‘childish’.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|238.15
|Euro
|EUR
|271
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.75
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|66.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|168
|170
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180
|182
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.69
|33.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.