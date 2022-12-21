Pakistan disappointed at Afghan Taliban’s ban on women education

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed disappointment at the Taliban-led Afghan government’s decision to suspend education for women students at universities across the country.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said: “Pakistan is disappointed to learn about the suspension of university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan”.

“Pakistan’s position on this issue has been clear and consistent. We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam.”

Pakistan has strongly urged the Afghan authorities to revisit this decision.

Earlier, the higher education ministry of Afghanistan issued a letter, instructing all Afghan public and private universities to suspend the education of female students immediately. It said the instructions have been issued in accordance with a Cabinet decision.

The move has drawn massive criticism from the United Nations and the international community, with world leaders urging the Afghan Taliban to revisit their decision.