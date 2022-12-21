'Kuch Ankahi' - Mira Sethi, Sajal Aly share cute picture from sets of upcoming drama

Lollywood diva Mira Sethi and Sajal Aly are gearing up to star in a new drama, titled Kuch Ankahi. The story revolves around three sisters’ paths to themselves and will release on January 15.

Taking to Instagram, Sethi shared a cute photo with Aly and wrote, "right before the dance sequence. we stuffed our faces with shahi supari and danced under the stars, err i mean under the glare of our choreographer’s strict gaze ????"

"sajal. ahmed sb. ali. vinny. qudsia. bilal. shehryar. irsaa ji. asma ji. aur bauhat saarey aur. herded and cajoled and loved deeply by nadeem baig ???? #kuchankahi coming very soon. the spirit of the show: haseena moin-meets-anwar maqsood-meets-muhammad ahmed ???????????? ????: @abilgramistudio', captioned the Chupke Chupke star.

Written by Ahmed, the drama is being directed by Baig and produced by Six Sigma Productions.

Reciprocating the love, the Mom actor shared the same picture on her Instagram and gushed over her fellow actor saying, “Uffff my Mira. You’re my girl crush! You are shinning in this project and you’ve made me cry with your performance!”

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.

She also starred in film What's Love Got To Do With?, which stars Emma Thompson, Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Mim Shaikh and many others. The film is slated to release on February 24, 2023.