Minal Khan reacts to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s shirtless photo
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's wedding was the talk of the town and later their whirlwind romance made headlines and continues to do so.
The much-in-love couple has been making their fan following gush over their adorable photos and romantic interaction from their honeymoon.
This time around, Ahsan tried to motivate himself to get back into shape and the Jalan star totally agreed. Their witty conversation is winning hearts online.
Back in 2021, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.
