Minal Khan's new beach photo sets internet on fire

Lollywood diva Minal Khan's enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her aesthetic sense and adventurous spirits. Oftentimes, her social media posts take followers on a journey of her travel plans aka beach trips.

This time around, the Nand actor has dropped a picturesque glimpse of the beautiful beach where she went with hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Documenting and showing her precious moments, Minal looked stunning in the beautiful shot as she donned a pretty white frock for her beach day out. "Good vibes and high tides ????", captioned the Ishq Hai star.

Moreover, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.