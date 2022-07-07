Minal Khan's new beach photo sets internet on fire

Source: Minal Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Minal Khan's enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her aesthetic sense and adventurous spirits. Oftentimes, her social media posts take followers on a journey of her travel plans aka beach trips.

This time around, the Nand actor has dropped a picturesque glimpse of the beautiful beach where she went with hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Documenting and showing her precious moments, Minal looked stunning in the beautiful shot as she donned a pretty white frock for her beach day out. "Good vibes and high tides ????", captioned the Ishq Hai star.

Moreover, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

