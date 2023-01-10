Ghana Ali blessed with a baby boy

Congratulations are in order as Pakistani actress Ghana Ali and her husband Umair Gulzar have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The Saraab actor announced the good news by sharing adorable family pictures on her Instagram account. She said that her son’s birth means more sleepless nights endless love and much more.

"Theres a new baby boy in town The newest addition of our family has arrived , FAIJAS baby brother is here We are so happy to announce the birth of our baby boy MUHAMMAD ELIJAH UMAIR !!

Now our home has grown by two feet, more sleepless nights endless love and much more."

Expressing her gratitude, Ghana explained that the boy is indeed a miracle from Allah, 'we even performed umrah together it was my first time and that was probably the best memory of my life I dint knew I had the strength to perform but thanks to Allah and then my husband I did it , that too in my 7 months pregnancy,'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA ALI UMAIR ???????? (@ghanaaliofficial)

"To all those who supported me prayed for me I thank them for their endless love and support Alhumdulillah my family is complete!!( Allah apny hifzo amaan may rakhy) May the Almighty protect us from evil doers who go out of their way to cause harm & hurt. May He grant peace & security in troubling times. Please remember us in your prayers ???????? ????", Ghana concluded.

Netizens and fans gushed to express their happiness and posted congratulatory messages over the new addition.

It is pertinent to mention Ghana tied the knot with Umair Gulzar in 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Faija Umair same year.