Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to get married this year

Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan is planning to take the next step in his relationship with his beloved partner and actress, Saba Azad.

The couple who started dating last year has been spotted having dinner dates, and luxurious vacations to exotic destinations and are now in talks to tie the knot in the latter part of 2023.

Multiple media reports have claimed that the lovebirds' wedding ceremony will not be a grand affair but rather an intimate ceremony with only their close-knit friends and family members in attendance and although the news has been circulating, Roshan or Azad have yet to confirm.

Though Roshan is quite reserved despite his grandeur and fame, the Krrish actor is head over heels in love with Azad and doesn't shy away from showing it. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham famed actor has often shared PDA-filled posts of his 37-year-old girlfriend on Instagram.

In December last, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor posted pictures of him spending Christmas with his kids and Azad in Switzerland accompanied by Pashmina Roshan.

The Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage actor and the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress's families have also approved of their fondness for each other. Roshan's family is elated for the two and believes that "Saba is the perfect choice for him."

On the work front, Roshan was recently seen in Super 30, War, and Vikram Vedha. He will be next seen in Fighter.