Hassan Sheheryar Yasin all set to make drama debut with 'Pehli Si Mohabbat'
After making his mark in the fashion arena, ace designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin is venturing in to the world of acting.
HSY is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming drama serial ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’.
He took to Twitter to announce the news. Posting a picture of himself looking at the script of the show, HSY wrote, "Pehli si Mohabbat. Excited to announce my acting debut on TV.”
Pehli si Mohabbat.....— Hassan Sheheryar (@HSYCOUTUREKING) August 10, 2020
Excited to announce my acting debut on TV. #pehlisimohabbat #AryDigital #mayaali pic.twitter.com/cHb6HeI415
The drama will feature Maya Ali and Shehryar Munawar in the lead roles.
Penned by Faiza Iftikhar, 'Pehli Si Mohabbat' will be directed by Anjum Shahzad.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
