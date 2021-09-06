Nida Yasir finally responds to the ongoing F1 clip trolling

The internet is buzzing with a new hot topic every day and someone is at the receiving end of trolling. Nida Yasir, who is a prominent figure in the entertainment vicinity, is no stranger to online trolling and backlash.

After trending for days over a throwback F1 racing car video, the 47-year-old has finally addressed the ongoing debacle.

Back in 2016, the morning show host had invited two NUST students who had invented their own Formula 1 racing car.

The super talented duo Abdul Aleem and Mohammad Shariq Waqar had joined the host in hopes to shed light on their project but were left puzzled by the host's questions.

As Twitter basked in the meme glory, the keyboard warriors surely had a field day as they trolled Nida over her 'poorly' researched interview.

Now, the Naadaaniyan star has responded to the queries by netizens while speaking to a local news outlet.

"After watching the clip, I'm laughing at myself, I find the interview hilarious. This was a mistake though. I will make sure that I research first before discussing any topic."

"I've done several important shows, whose feedback has been very positive. However, no one ever talks about that or makes it viral. That really demotivates me.", she concluded.

On the work front, Yasir was praised for her performance in telefilm Uff Yeh Biwiyaan alongside Shaista Lodhi