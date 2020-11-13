Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: Bollywood reacts to Asif Basra's death

04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: Bollywood reacts to Asif Basra's death
Share

Bollywood actor Asif Basra, known for starring in hit movies including “Kai Po Che!” and “Jab We Met”, died on Thursday, reported Hindustan TImes.

The 52-year-old was found hanging at his residence in the Himachal Pradesh state.

“Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said in an interview to the Indian media.

According to the publication, the authorities are investigating the case and further details are expected.

His sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief. Members of the Bollywood fraternity has taken to social media to express their sorrow and pay homage to the late actor.

"It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend Asif Basra — gem of a talent and full of life personality. Rest in peace, my friend — more power to family,"posted Nawazuddin Siddiqui .

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram story and posted: "Rest in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones."

 "My sincere condolences and prayers with the family and loved ones. RIP Asif Basra," said actor Anushka Sharma.

More From This Category
Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: ...
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
'Emily in Paris' renewed for season 2 at Netflix
03:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Biden’s granddaughter trolls Trump on TikTok
02:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Veena Malik served with 500 million defamation ...
02:06 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
ZEE5 Banned: SBP blocks payments for subscribing ...
12:59 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Instagram followers define an artist's ...
12:21 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: Bollywood reacts to Asif Basra's death
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr