Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: Bollywood reacts to Asif Basra's death

Bollywood actor Asif Basra, known for starring in hit movies including “Kai Po Che!” and “Jab We Met”, died on Thursday, reported Hindustan TImes.

The 52-year-old was found hanging at his residence in the Himachal Pradesh state.

“Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said in an interview to the Indian media.

According to the publication, the authorities are investigating the case and further details are expected.

His sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief. Members of the Bollywood fraternity has taken to social media to express their sorrow and pay homage to the late actor.

An amazing artist gone. This is a long terrible year 😔 Rest in peace #asifbasra — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 12, 2020

"It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend Asif Basra — gem of a talent and full of life personality. Rest in peace, my friend — more power to family,"posted Nawazuddin Siddiqui .

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram story and posted: "Rest in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones."

"My sincere condolences and prayers with the family and loved ones. RIP Asif Basra," said actor Anushka Sharma.