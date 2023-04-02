Sana Fakhar reveals details about her divorce at Nida Yasir's show

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Sana Fakhar, now known as Sana Nawaz, is considered one of the most prominent faces in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity.

Sana, who debuted in 1997, has enjoyed unprecedented stardom yet her personal life received much more attention. The Kyun Tum Say Itna Pyar Hai star is accredited as one of the few artists breaking stereotypes of actresses marrying at the peak of their career, and enjoyed a happy and blissful marital life until 2022.

Marrying Fakhar Imam in 2008, while she was working in Kaafila, Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay, and Yeh Zindagi Hai, the couple’s union made quite some buzz. Having two beautiful children and a seemingly happy life, the Dr. Ejaz Ki Zoja actress shocked the internet when she announced her separation. Although the former couple didn’t indulge many details of their divorce, the Main Mari Nahin Mirza actress recently made an appearance on Nida Yasir’s Ramadan transmission, Shan e Suhoor, where she answered some of the most anticipated questions directed at her former marital life.

Although Nida and Sana share a good camaraderie, netizens believed that the former invaded Sana’s privacy and asked personal questions. Yasir asked how the ex-couple had a fallout that led to their divorce after years of marriage. She also asked how the Wrong No. 2 actress is coping with the hard times and the arrangement of their children’s custody.

Discussing her life, the 36 Garh star opined how one cannot hate someone their partner whom they have loved at one point in their lives. When asked about her children’s custody, the Mujhe Bhi Khuda Ne Banaya Hai starlet revealed that their children meet their father as well but currently reside with her.

The Aapko Kya Takleef Hai actress believes that it is important to remain positive and not instill toxic patterns in their children’s lives.

To wrap it up, Sana suggested that her strong faith helped her segue through this highs and lows of her life.

Social media users felt that Nida Yasir was quite invasive as she shouldn't have touched such a sensitive topic on a public platform.

On the work front, Sana Nawaz will next be seen in Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.