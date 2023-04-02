Imran Khan likely to be invited to Constitution’s golden jubilee celebrations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to be invited to the golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution starting next week.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf will invite Khan as head of his party, the Express Tribune quoted sources as saying.

The golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution will begin next week and conclude on April 10. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest at the main event.

Invitations to the heads of political and parliamentary parties, including Khan, are being sent.

However, there's no confirmation from Khan's party whether he will attend the celebrations or not.