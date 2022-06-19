Shireen Mazari raps PPP’s Mandviwalla for normalising ties with Israel
ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari comes down hard on PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla who recently mentioned the potential of having diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.
Taking it to Twitter, the outspoken politician strongly reacted to the statement of the PPP leader about recognizing Israel. The process for materialising the aims behind regime change conspiracy was really fast, she said, adding that now another PPP leader wants Pakistan to recognise Israel.
Mazari, who was manhandled and detained from outside her residence last month, said that ‘imported’ Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto wanted Islamabad to open trade with neighboring India when the fascist Narendra Modi-led government has unleashed state terrorism against Muslims in India.
تبدیلئ سرکار کی🇺🇸سازش کوعملی جامہ پہنانےکاعمل تیزترہے!ایسےمیں جب فاشسٹ مودی سرکار🇮🇳میں مسلمانوں+کشمیریوں کیخلاف ریاستی دہشتگردی روا رکھےہوئےہے،امپورٹڈ وزیرِخارجہ بلاول زرداری🇮🇳سےتجارت کی بحالی کےخواب دیکھتاہے۔ابPPP کےایک اور رہنماکےدل میں🇵🇰کیجانب سےhttps://t.co/maR6TummU4— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 19, 2022
The seasoned politician also bashed the ruling party for ruining the country’s economy, alleging that PPP is aligning Pakistan’s foreign policy with Washington's demands.
PPP Senator sparked new controversy weeks after the coalition government faced severe backlash over a program host of state broadcaster visited Israel along with a delegation comprising Pakistani Americans.
