PM Shehbaz announces nationwide CPR training plan to save lives in emergency
05:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to launch National Movement on CPR training, aimed to save human lives in emergency situations.

PM’s aide on Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi announced the initiative, saying a nationwide training programme of health Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) will be launched soon on the premier’s directives.

Sufi mentioned that a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation training programme of international standards will help save the lives of people.

During the campaign, the live-saving technique including chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation will be added to the curriculum at the school level besides training every citizen during the nationwide campaign.

He further added that an action plan for the training drive will be announced in the coming week, adding that the premier will announce a reform programme in the health sector in coming days.

PM announced the initiative days after a lady doctor and her husband saved the life of a teenage boy who fell in a lake in Gilgit-Baltistan while saving his uncle from drowning.

In the viral clip, the Multan-based physicians gave mouth-to-mouth and CPR to the boy who regains consciousness shortly.

