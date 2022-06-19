PM Shehbaz announces nationwide CPR training plan to save lives in emergency
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to launch National Movement on CPR training, aimed to save human lives in emergency situations.
PM’s aide on Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi announced the initiative, saying a nationwide training programme of health Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) will be launched soon on the premier’s directives.
Sufi mentioned that a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation training programme of international standards will help save the lives of people.
Pleased to initiate Prime Minister @CMShehbaz initiative of— Salman Sufi (@SalmanSufi7) June 18, 2022
National movement on CPR Training.
CPR has saved countless lives around the world at places where immediate medical assistance is limited.
Let's learn & be a responsible citizen
Details soon#LearnCPRSaveALife pic.twitter.com/avuWJAfJGB
During the campaign, the live-saving technique including chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation will be added to the curriculum at the school level besides training every citizen during the nationwide campaign.
He further added that an action plan for the training drive will be announced in the coming week, adding that the premier will announce a reform programme in the health sector in coming days.
PM announced the initiative days after a lady doctor and her husband saved the life of a teenage boy who fell in a lake in Gilgit-Baltistan while saving his uncle from drowning.
In the viral clip, the Multan-based physicians gave mouth-to-mouth and CPR to the boy who regains consciousness shortly.
California Police to award young Pakistani for ... 08:31 PM | 1 May, 2022
Police in the US state of California have decided to award a young Pakistani for saving the life of a 72-year-old ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania responds to new leaked videos ...05:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- PM Shehbaz announces nationwide CPR training plan to save lives in ...05:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- WhatsApp new feature enables users to hide profile picture, last seen ...04:29 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Shireen Mazari raps PPP’s Mandviwalla for normalising ties with ...03:54 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Imran Khan faces severe backlash after meeting famous TikTokers02:48 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Celebrities mark Father’s Day in style02:00 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022