Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania responds to new leaked videos controversy

The third wife of late Aamir Liaquat has landed in hot waters for allegedly filming and subsequently leaking private videos of the Pakistani televangelist.

Dania Malik, who is famous as Dania Shah, responded a day after a petition was filed by a non-profit organization seeking the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate action against Shah.

In a recently posted video on her official social media, a woman can be heard saying that Dania is in Iddat as she is required to stay in mourning following her husband's demise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dania Malik (@daniamalik_official)

The edited video clip is a slideshow with audio clip in which the woman, who didn’t share her identity, mentioned that Dania’s husband forgave her before his death.

She called the late TV host ‘a great Islamic scholar’, saying Aamir approached me for the possibility of reconciliation.

Dania questioned the legitimacy of a legal action, saying her late husband forgave her, so there is no question of such petitions. Aamir’s estranged wife also accused media outlets for spreading hatred.

The clip ended with the woman saying that Dania would respond to further questions after her Iddat period.

On June 9, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home as he was reportedly suffering from severe mental distress due to relentless online trolling after his third wife filed for divorce and leveled serious allegations against him.

‘I forgive Aamir Liaquat,’ says late MNA’s ... 10:08 AM | 10 Jun, 2022 BAHAWALPUR – Dania Malik, the third wife of late politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has expressed deep ...

More than a month before Hussain’s death, Dania had moved the court seeking a divorce from the televangelist.

The teenager demanded a monthly personal expense of Rs100,000. Furthermore, she demanded more than Rs100 million as her Haq Mehr (alimony) and other things "promised by Aamir Liaquat at the time of their marriage".