President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment Bill without approval
Web Desk
07:05 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment Bill without approval
Source: The President of Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi for the second time returned the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to the Parliament without signing it.

A statement issued by his official Twitter said President has not given his assent to the bill and returned it unsigned, a requirement to enact the bill into law, saying he returned it with a heavy heart, for the sake of future generations and the country.

Alvi termed the bill anti-progress and regressive, saying governments will be facing two choices, whether to allow the past to drag Pakistan down or allow lessons from the past and techs of today to boost us into a bright progressive future that has been our dream.

Alvi called the proposed legislation “regressive”, saying that technology, especially EVMs, when used effectively, has solutions to many of the problems that arise in traditional methods.

The president was of the view that the Elections Amendment Bill can reduce ambiguity, discord, and [rigging] allegations in the controversial and challenging election process.

Alvi also added that allowing expatriates to vote would facilitate the participation of Pakistanis abroad in the electoral process, which according to him will create an atmosphere of political trust and reduce the process of division.

President Alvi returns NAB ordinance, election ... 06:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Saturday sent back the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and electoral ...

Earlier this month, President returned bills aimed at limiting the powers of the antigraft watchdog and the reversal of other electoral changes made by the ousted government on the use of electronic voting machines and voting for overseas Pakistanis.

More From This Category
Six BLF militants killed in Balochistan ...
07:42 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz announces nationwide CPR training plan ...
05:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania responds to ...
05:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Shireen Mazari raps PPP’s Mandviwalla for ...
03:54 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
PTI Sindh MPA Shabbir Qureshi arrested over ...
01:23 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Pakistan Railways increases fares second time in ...
10:50 AM | 19 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania responds to new leaked videos controversy
05:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr