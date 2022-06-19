President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment Bill without approval
Share
ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi for the second time returned the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to the Parliament without signing it.
A statement issued by his official Twitter said President has not given his assent to the bill and returned it unsigned, a requirement to enact the bill into law, saying he returned it with a heavy heart, for the sake of future generations and the country.
Alvi termed the bill anti-progress and regressive, saying governments will be facing two choices, whether to allow the past to drag Pakistan down or allow lessons from the past and techs of today to boost us into a bright progressive future that has been our dream.
صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے الیکشن(ترمیمی) ای وی ایم/اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کی ووٹنگ کا بل بغیر دستخط واپس بھیج دیا۔— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 19, 2022
صدر مملکت نےکہاکہ بحیثیت صدرپاکستان مجلس شوری کےمنظورکردہ بل پردستخط نہ کرنا میرےلیےذاتی طورپرتکلیف دہ امرہے۔آنےوالی نسلوں کیلیے اپنے دلائل قلمبندکرناچاہتاہوں۔ pic.twitter.com/Rw4f3Sj6e0
Alvi called the proposed legislation “regressive”, saying that technology, especially EVMs, when used effectively, has solutions to many of the problems that arise in traditional methods.
The president was of the view that the Elections Amendment Bill can reduce ambiguity, discord, and [rigging] allegations in the controversial and challenging election process.
Alvi also added that allowing expatriates to vote would facilitate the participation of Pakistanis abroad in the electoral process, which according to him will create an atmosphere of political trust and reduce the process of division.
President Alvi returns NAB ordinance, election ... 06:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Saturday sent back the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and electoral ...
Earlier this month, President returned bills aimed at limiting the powers of the antigraft watchdog and the reversal of other electoral changes made by the ousted government on the use of electronic voting machines and voting for overseas Pakistanis.
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Six BLF militants killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR07:42 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment Bill without approval07:05 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani-American Zahid Quraishi makes history by taking charge as ...06:29 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania responds to new leaked videos ...05:49 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- PM Shehbaz announces nationwide CPR training plan to save lives in ...05:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf’s new dance video goes viral03:35 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Imran Khan faces severe backlash after meeting famous TikTokers02:48 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- Celebrities mark Father’s Day in style02:00 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022