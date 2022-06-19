President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment Bill without approval

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi for the second time returned the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to the Parliament without signing it.

A statement issued by his official Twitter said President has not given his assent to the bill and returned it unsigned, a requirement to enact the bill into law, saying he returned it with a heavy heart, for the sake of future generations and the country.

Alvi termed the bill anti-progress and regressive, saying governments will be facing two choices, whether to allow the past to drag Pakistan down or allow lessons from the past and techs of today to boost us into a bright progressive future that has been our dream.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے الیکشن(ترمیمی) ای وی ایم/اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کی ووٹنگ کا بل بغیر دستخط واپس بھیج دیا۔

صدر مملکت نےکہاکہ بحیثیت صدرپاکستان مجلس شوری کےمنظورکردہ بل پردستخط نہ کرنا میرےلیےذاتی طورپرتکلیف دہ امرہے۔آنےوالی نسلوں کیلیے اپنے دلائل قلمبندکرناچاہتاہوں۔ pic.twitter.com/Rw4f3Sj6e0 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 19, 2022

Alvi called the proposed legislation “regressive”, saying that technology, especially EVMs, when used effectively, has solutions to many of the problems that arise in traditional methods.

The president was of the view that the Elections Amendment Bill can reduce ambiguity, discord, and [rigging] allegations in the controversial and challenging election process.

Alvi also added that allowing expatriates to vote would facilitate the participation of Pakistanis abroad in the electoral process, which according to him will create an atmosphere of political trust and reduce the process of division.

Earlier this month, President returned bills aimed at limiting the powers of the antigraft watchdog and the reversal of other electoral changes made by the ousted government on the use of electronic voting machines and voting for overseas Pakistanis.