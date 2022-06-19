'Incompetent' medical staff at interior Sindh hospital removes baby's head during delivery

Incompetence of doctors handling a cesarean delivery resulted in 'beheading' of the baby in mother's womb in the southeastern Tharparkar district in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

Reports in local media suggest that staff of a health centre in the remote area of Chachro, Tharparkar, performed a botched operation on a pregnant woman and removed head of the baby from his body.

The ‘negligent’ staff was trying to pull the baby out of the mother's womb when this catastrophic incident happened. As a result, the baby's body was left inside the mother womb and the mother was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Mithi, which has no facilities to handle such medical emergencies.

The woman was then rushed to the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad where the remaining part of the baby's body was removed from the mother's womb after another surgery.

Sindh Director General for Health Dr Muhammad Juman Bahoto said an inquiry into the tragic incident was under way and strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The Thar district in Sindh lacks basic health facilities and scores of children die due to infections every year.

In the recent past, Pakistan's top court had taken suo motu notice of the miserable conditions at the state-run hospitals in the Thar region.