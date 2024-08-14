Pakistani singer Aima Baig reveals she suffered a minor heart attack

Renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig has confirmed that she recently suffered a minor heart attack, shedding light on the incident through her social media.
Taking to Instagram, Aima Baig shared that she experienced chest pain and was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where doctors revealed that she had suffered a mild heart attack. She posted a photo from her hospital bed, showing ECG points attached to her body.
The singer attributed the heart attack to mental stress, lack of sleep, and general restlessness. She also mentioned that excessive travel, insomnia, and constant fatigue were significant contributing factors.
In her post, Aima emphasized the importance of prioritizing one's health, stating that this incident has made her realize that health should always come first. While she didn’t specify the exact timing of the heart attack, she did mention that she is now focusing on her recovery, opting for complete rest and taking all necessary precautions.
Aima Baig's revelation sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users mocked her condition, questioning if heart attacks could be categorized as "mini" or "promax," many others sent her well wishes, praying for her speedy recovery.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.