Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani singer Aima Baig reveals she suffered a minor heart attack

10:35 PM | 14 Aug, 2024
aima baig

Renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig has confirmed that she recently suffered a minor heart attack, shedding light on the incident through her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Aima Baig shared that she experienced chest pain and was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where doctors revealed that she had suffered a mild heart attack. She posted a photo from her hospital bed, showing ECG points attached to her body.

The singer attributed the heart attack to mental stress, lack of sleep, and general restlessness. She also mentioned that excessive travel, insomnia, and constant fatigue were significant contributing factors.

In her post, Aima emphasized the importance of prioritizing one's health, stating that this incident has made her realize that health should always come first. While she didn’t specify the exact timing of the heart attack, she did mention that she is now focusing on her recovery, opting for complete rest and taking all necessary precautions.

Aima Baig's revelation sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users mocked her condition, questioning if heart attacks could be categorized as "mini" or "promax," many others sent her well wishes, praying for her speedy recovery.

Lifestyle

10:35 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Pakistani singer Aima Baig reveals she suffered a minor heart attack

10:49 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Actress Nimra Khan survives kidnapping attempt in Karachi

11:17 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sania Mirza makes style statement in multi-coloured dress

02:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

‘My Discovery of God’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi publishes Islamic book

01:18 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passes away at 43

12:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani Movie 'GUNJAL Entangled' premiered in Saudi Arabia by ...

Lifestyle

09:37 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Mehwish Hayat shares her emotional reaction to Arshad Nadeem's victory

10:22 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Fawad Khan's latest track 'Taara/Diamonds' featuring Bilal Ali, Maria ...

09:48 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Cartoon Network Website shuts down as Warner Bros. Discovery shifts ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issues new guidelines for visa notice issuance

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7



Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: