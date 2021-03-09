Women’s Awards 2021 – 6th Sense celebrates Women's Day at Punjab Governor House

A day of gratitude - International Women’s Day is celebrated globally as a celebration of the achievements of the unsung heroes who are the women of our society.

This year Pakistanis also joined hands in efforts to eliminate the rotten ideology of patriarchy that prevails within our society.

6th Sense Group celebrated the Day in style as they hosted Women’s Awards 2021 today. Held at Governor House Lahore, the event was organized in collaboration with Laurels of Honour and Ammi Awards.

Aiming to acknowledge the efforts of the women of this nation by recognising their work and contributions towards a better women-inclusive society, awards and accolades were distributed.

From the entertainment industry, Hajra Yasmin, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Anoushey Ashraf, Zhalay Sarhadi and Yumna Zaidi were spotted at the event.

Model Kiran Malik was awarded 'Pakistan Ambassador of Large Icon' while supermodel Nadia Hussain won the 'Makeup Entrepreneur icon' title. Nooray Bhatti won 'Showbiz Icon' while Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 star Sunita Marshall was announced as the 'Style Icon'.

The Yeh Dil Mera actor Natasha Hussain looked dazzling as she gracefully hosted the serene event alongside Amna Kardar and Sophiya Anjum.

As for the winners, Sonia Kanwal was awarded 'Canbebe Super Ammi' and Tayyaba Wahab won the title 'Milkpak Chef Ammi'.

Nirvana Day Spa head Nadia Lakhani won the 'Business icon' award.

Zainab Khan won 'MoltyFoam Fearless Foam' and Begum Governor was awarded 'Education Expert Icon'.

Margo Abdul Aziz also won 'Education Expert Icon'.

The recognisation of contribution by the female workforce was truly refreshing to see as the awards honoured the sheer hard work that goes behind achieving the ultimate goals.

