Aurat March 2021 aims to highlight bias in Pakistan’s healthcare system and patriarchal violence

Uniting the woman of Pakistan under the umbrella of Aurat March, protesters gather around and demand to curb the deeply-rooted patriarchy in the country.

This year, the rallies under Aurat March were organised in major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Multan on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Back in 2018, a handful of women decided to mobilise their networks and gather in Karachi on International Women's Day demanding an end to violence and harassment - which was termed as Aurat March.

Evolving into a wider movement, the rallying cheering "Mera Jism, Meri Marzi", which translates to my body, my choice, touched a nerve within the masses which continues to stir controversy till day. Claims were made that the slogan advocates the right of women to have agency in what they wear and their bodies without fear of harassment or sexual violence.

For Aurat March 2021, participants from each province had set forth a charter of demands for their respective administrations to ensure the rights of women, trans, and non-binary people.

Participants from Karachi have set forth a 15-point agenda this year, while those from Multan have a 22-point agenda for 2021.

We understand not everyone can come to the march for various reasons but specifically because of Covid-19 related precautions.



So we have arranged for 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐲 to broadcast 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 Dharna 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 From Frere Hall, Karachi#AuratMarch2021 pic.twitter.com/PAduslCGLy — Aurat March - عورت مارچ (@AuratMarchKHI) March 7, 2021

Aurat March Lahore has set forth a 12-point agenda this year, while the demands of Aurat March Islamabad are linked to this year's theme of the crisis of care amid the coronavirus pandemic.