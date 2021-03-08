International Women's Day is being celebrated across the world including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – International Women's Day is being observed today (Monday) to raise awareness against gender discrimination and to acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields.

The theme of the Day is International ‘Women in leadership, achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’. People from all walks of life are participating in events to pay tribute to women's undeniable contributions.

UN and other international organisations officially declared March 8 as International Women´s Day in the year 1977.

Pakistan is also celebrating women's day with different seminars, conferences, and events in the country to highlight the significance of the undeniable role of women in shaping society.

Aurat March is also scheduled to be held today at Frere Hall in Sindh capital. Alternate traffic routes and other updates have already been shared from some of the cities organising the Aurat March 2021.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid tribute to women on International Women’s Day. He said Pakistani women contributed immensely to the glory and honour of our nation.

“Pakistani women contributed immensely 4 glory & honour of our nation. They are also @ forefront against COVID. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity. They deserve our immense respect & gratitude” COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 8, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his message pertaining to Women’s day said during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, women in Pakistan demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership, effectively contributing to our nation's response and recovery.

Qureshi also mentioned the Kashmiri women on the day, he added that we cannot forget the plight of women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and over the last seven decades, they have endured the worst forms of human rights abuse and oppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces including sexual violence, rape and molestation.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz also posted a tweet in accordance of the day. He wrote International Women’s Day highlights the status of women in society and the importance of their commendable services in various fields. Islam has also given women unparalleled rights to women. The Constitution of Pakistan is also a patron of women's rights. Women have played a significant role in the development of Pakistan.