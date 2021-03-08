Dalai Lama receives first dose of COVID vaccine, urges other to follow (VIDEO)

DHARMSALA – The 14th Dalai Lama and Tibet’s top spiritual leader received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, he also urges people to get vaccinated against the novel disease.

The vaccine is very, very helpful to prevent some serious problems. More people should have the courage to take this injection, the 85-year-old added after being vaccinated on Saturday in Dharmsala - a north Indian town.

Le Dalaï-Lama a reçu sa première dose de vaccin contre le Covid-19 #AFP #AFPTV pic.twitter.com/vTSBxutNwP — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) March 7, 2021

According to the officials, Dalai Lama enrolled himself to be vaccinated.

India launched its vaccination drive on January 16. The scheme has been extended to people on March 1 aged over 60 and those between the ages of 45 and 59 with underlying illnesses.

Earlier on March 1, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Modi shared a photo of himself receiving the first dose of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, kicking off an expansion of India’s immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers.