Pakistan sees drop in fresh Covid tally with 2,662 new infections
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 toll in a month after 2,662 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, official data from NCOC portal showed Monday.
At least 29 people died of the novel disease during the last 24 hours, the overall toll has now surged to 29,801 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,486,361.
Pakistan conducted a total of 47,307 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 5.62 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,566.
Around 4,293 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,379,921. As of Monday, the total count of active cases dropped to 76,639.
As many as 558,826 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 495,430 in Punjab, 210,726 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,112 in Islamabad, 35,096 in Balochistan, 41,978 in Azad Kashmir and 11,193 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,363 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,980 in Sindh, 6,130 in KP, 999 in Islamabad, 769 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
