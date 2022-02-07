Australia reopens to foreign tourists after two-year hiatus

MELBOURNE – Australia announced to reopen its borders to foreign tourists by February end after a two years hiatus amid the Covid pandemic.

Reports in Australian media suggest that Australian PM made the announcement following a meeting of the national security committee and now fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed from February 21.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced to end one of the world’s strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions. “It’s almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia,” the Liberal Party leader said after a national meeting.

Welcoming backpackers from all countries, he said we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia If you’re double vaccinated.

The borders of the Oceanian country were closed back in March 2020 to protect the nation against a novel Covid pandemic. Residents have also been barred from leaving while a few visitors have been granted exemptions to enter.

Stern rules reportedly split people, and hinder the tourist industry. Meanwhile, rules have been relaxed for Australians, long-term residents, and students. Many sectors in Australia were also hard-hit due to Covid induced restrictions.