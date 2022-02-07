Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 matches in Lahore

10:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 matches in Lahore
LAHORE – As the first phase of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi will end today, the Punjab administration has issued a traffic advisory plan for the second leg of the flagship cricket league.

Reports in local media said city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory plan for the second phase of the T20 tournament. The second half will begin on February 10 and 19 games will be played in the provincial capital of the most populous region.

Around 11 DSPs and 90 inspectors will perform their duties while more than 700 wardens will be deployed on routes. 20 fork-lifters and five breakdowns will be deployed to remove wrongly-parked vehicles.

Officials also formed five parking stands for easy access of fans to the stadium. Meanwhile, shuttle service will commute fans to Gaddafi Stadium. On Sunday, traffic officials also conducted a rehearsal for the security of the PSL matches.

Meanwhile, the Punjab cabinet approved Pakistan Army and Rangers deployment for the security of the PSL matches.

Forces deployment has been approved to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident in light of the current situation.

Former champions Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and table toppers Multan Sultans will reach Lahore today while Qalandars, Gladiators, and Karachi Kings will arrive on February 8.

