PSL 7: Players to get state guest level security in Lahore

02:15 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL 7: Players to get state guest level security in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Police have decided to provide VVIP and state guest level security to all players of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition as Lahore-leg of the tournament set to begin on February 7.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, who also vowed that foolproof security will be ensured for the event.

IGP said that more than 500 security cameras will be used to monitory routes and stadium in the provincial capital, adding that over 7,000 security officials will be deployed.  

Meanwhile, the preparations for PSL second leg matches are in full swing in Lahore these days.

As per the schedule, the first leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to February 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from February 10-27.

The second leg of 19 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

PSL7: Islamabad United opt to field first against ... 12:49 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – Islamabad United have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super ...

More From This Category
PSL7: Islamabad United opt to field first against ...
12:49 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL 7 : Peshawar Zalmi drops second anthem sung ...
11:19 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
PSL7 – Kings' anthem ‘Yeh Hai Karachi’ wins ...
08:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
PCB announces revised schedule of Australia’s ...
02:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
PHF bans Olympian Rashidul Hasan for using ...
01:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
PSL7, Match 11 – Karachi Kings lose fourth ...
11:17 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lata Mangeshkar put on ventilator as health deteriorates again
02:44 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr