PSL 7: Players to get state guest level security in Lahore
LAHORE – Punjab Police have decided to provide VVIP and state guest level security to all players of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition as Lahore-leg of the tournament set to begin on February 7.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, who also vowed that foolproof security will be ensured for the event.
IGP said that more than 500 security cameras will be used to monitory routes and stadium in the provincial capital, adding that over 7,000 security officials will be deployed.
Meanwhile, the preparations for PSL second leg matches are in full swing in Lahore these days.
As per the schedule, the first leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to February 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from February 10-27.
The second leg of 19 matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
