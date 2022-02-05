Lata Mangeshkar put on ventilator as health deteriorates again

MUMBAI – Legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last month, after testing positive for COVID-19, was placed on ventilator on Saturday after health deteriorated once again.

Indian media reports said that the 92-year-old singer was also being treated for pneumonia as well. She recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia in late January.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been treating the singer, told ANI that the singer is "currently in the ICU and has once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation."

After decades of ruling Bollywood and attaining an unmatched status as a playback singer, the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India continues to rule hearts.

The singing legend has an impressive resume of some of the most iconic melodies and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages.